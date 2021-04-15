CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Consumer Protection Bill from Senate Appropriations Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Senate Appropriations Committee’s favorable hearing of Senate Bill 1598. One of the CFO’s top priorities during the 2021 legislative session, the bill will help prevent Floridians from feeling the burden of unnecessary fees, assist in the fight against fraud and scams and protect our insurance markets from being overrun with unwarranted litigation. Senate Bill 1598 moves next to the Senate floor for action.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “I’m proud that Florida continues to work to put our consumers first, and I have fought every year to pass measures that empower Florida families and eliminate bad actors from targeting your insurance claim. This legislation is a positive step forward, ensuring Floridians are better informed on their rights as consumers, cuts down unnecessary fees, and helps protect Floridians from costly financial schemes. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening consumer protection is more important than ever as families and communities continue to get back on their feet. I appreciate President Simpson, Chair Stargel and Senator Gruters for continuing to step up for Florida consumers.” ###

