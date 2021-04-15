4/15/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Foreign Influence Bill from Senate Appropriations Committee TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement applauding the Florida Senate Appropriations Committee’s favorable passage of Senate Bill 2010. As a top priority of the CFO, last September he issued a directive bolstering transparency requirements for vendors that do business with the Department of Financial Services (DFS). SB 2010 will now go to the Senate floor for action. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Everyday, I remain committed to shining a light on who our state does business with and where Floridian’s taxes are going. I am pleased to advocate for legislation that protects public dollars, improves transparency and accountability of public grants and contracts, and reveals foreign support for public entities. I applaud the Florida Senate for advancing this important legislation forward today and thank you to President Simpson and Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. for their commitment to helping identify how Florida tax dollars are used.” ###

