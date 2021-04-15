Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Foreign Influence Bill from Senate Appropriations Committee

4/15/2021

  For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 15, 2021 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Foreign Influence Bill from Senate Appropriations Committee   TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement applauding the Florida Senate Appropriations Committee’s favorable passage of Senate Bill 2010. As a top priority of the CFO, last September he issued a directive bolstering transparency requirements for vendors that do business with the Department of Financial Services (DFS). SB 2010 will now go to the Senate floor for action.   CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Everyday, I remain committed to shining a light on who our state does business with and where Floridian’s taxes are going. I am pleased to advocate for legislation that protects public dollars, improves transparency and accountability of public grants and contracts, and reveals foreign support for public entities. I applaud the Florida Senate for advancing this important legislation forward today and thank you to President Simpson and Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. for their commitment to helping identify how Florida tax dollars are used.”   ###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis  Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

