4/15/2021

For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 15, 2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of DFS Agency Bill from Senate Appropriations Committee TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Senate Appropriations Committee’s favorable hearing of Senate Bill 1408, which enhances the Department of Financial Services (DFS) efforts to support firefighters, better protect victims of sexual harassment, and focus on protecting Floridians from fraud and scams. Senate Bill 1408 moves next to the Rules Committee. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As your CFO, I take my responsibility to fight for Florida families and communities seriously, which is why I continue to advocate for legislation that will build a better, stronger Florida. Our agency bill will help Florida’s firefighters in their battle against cancer, strengthen our fight against fraudsters and bad actors, and boost the protection of victims of sexual harassment by barring their personal information from being flaunted by the media. I thank President Simpson and Senator Burgess for their support of our agency package, and I look forward to working together to enhance DFS services to better support Floridians.” ###

