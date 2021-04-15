NYFW hiTechMODA Season 6 Fashion Show: Lights Up! The Theatre of Fashion, Venue is The Edison Ballroom

The Edison is the epitome of vintage glam & authentic charm. Steps away from Broadway and Times Square for the launch of our season 6 show.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYFW hiTechMODA announces their Season 6 fashion show at The Edison, New York, New York on September 10 and 11th, 2021, during New York Fashion Week.

Located in the heart of New York City, The Edison is an elegant and historic venue that exemplifies New York Fashion Week's restoration to its glory days. Initially opened in the 1930s as the Grand Ballroom of the adjacent Edison Hotel, this historic venue was home to the Broadway production of Oh! Calcutta for 13 years. The theatre closed in 1991 and reopened in 2008 after a multi-million-dollar renovation that preserved its original flair and art deco style. It is an expansive, multi-level venue with a state-of-the-art sound system and intelligent lighting. "It is the PERFECT place to celebrate our return to New York with our production: Lights Up! The Theatre of Fashion! We could not think of a better venue for the launch of our Season 6 Fashion Show. The private event space is magnificent," says Show Producer PS Privette. "With the assistance of Barbara Smith MacNeil, CEO, Connections Corporation, and Sean Campbell, Director of Sales at the Edison Ballroom, the venue that has previously been a part of the Official NYFW calendar was secured. It has been a tough year for the city of New York and the world. That includes fashion. This venue, professional runway, AV, and professional staff will allow hiTechMODA sponsors, designers, and models to receive the high-level exposure they all want and deserve. " says PS Privette.

A ticketed event, Lights Up Soiree follows the Friday evening Couture Fashion Show featuring two-hour butler passed hors' devours crafted by Celebrity Chef Mina Newman, with an open premium bar, music, and networking. The evening's theme is 1920's Retro to remind all that together, we can bounce back after rough times.

hiTechMODA is an Independent Fashion Show production company that has quickly become the #1 independent fashion show production in New York City by providing high service, quality fashion shows at a fair price point. Their sustainable runway, ReGen Runway, concentrates on using the guidelines of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. (SDG) The company's rapid success is due to P.S. Privette's vision executed with her all-female executive team's invaluable assistance, Brenda Jameson, VP of Operations, and Catherine Schuller, Show Curator.

hiTechMODA introduces newly launched technology that is advancing the fashion industry. They successfully beta-tested selling off the runway during two different fashion seasons while in NYC. "Partnering with technology puts our designers and us ahead of the curve in fashion," says Privette.

Our mission is inclusivity, not exclusivity.

hiTechMODA's Sponsors are

New York Makeup Academy

Connections Corporation www.connectionscorporation.com

MODA Universe International

Sponsorship opportunities are available by emailing opportunity@hitechmoda.com