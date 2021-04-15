Denbury Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release, Conference Call, and Webcast for May 6, 2021

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) plans to issue its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results prior to the market opening on Thursday, May 6, 2021. On the same day, the Company is scheduled to host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time). The presentation webcast will be available, both live and for replay, on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call should dial in shortly before the scheduled start time.



Denbury is an independent energy company with operations focused on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company is differentiated by its focus on CO 2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and the emerging Carbon Capture, Use, and Storage (CCUS) industry, supported by the Company’s CO 2 EOR technical and operational expertise and its extensive CO 2 pipeline infrastructure. The utilization of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 in EOR significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the oil that Denbury produces, underpinning the Company’s goal to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO 2 emissions within the decade. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.

