Denbury Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release, Conference Call, and Webcast for May 6, 2021

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) plans to issue its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results prior to the market opening on Thursday, May 6, 2021. On the same day, the Company is scheduled to host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time). The presentation webcast will be available, both live and for replay, on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call should dial in shortly before the scheduled start time.

What: Denbury 1Q 2021 Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time)
Dial-in numbers: 877.705.6003 (domestic) and 201.493.6725 (international)
Conference ID number: 13696087

ABOUT DENBURY

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations focused on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company is differentiated by its focus on CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and the emerging Carbon Capture, Use, and Storage (CCUS) industry, supported by the Company’s CO2 EOR technical and operational expertise and its extensive CO2 pipeline infrastructure. The utilization of captured industrial-sourced CO2 in EOR significantly reduces the carbon footprint of the oil that Denbury produces, underpinning the Company’s goal to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions within the decade. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.


DENBURY CONTACTS:
Brad Whitmarsh, Executive Director, Investor Relations, 972.673.2020, brad.whitmarsh@denbury.com
Susan James, Manager, Investor Relations, 972.673.2593, susan.james@denbury.com

