TG Therapeutics to Host Investor & Analyst Event to Preview Results from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Trials of Ublituximab in Multiple Sclerosis

Webcast to be held tomorrow, April 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced the schedule of events for the upcoming American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, being held virtually April 17 – 22, 2021.



ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Investor & Analyst Webcast

Date & Time: Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET

Friday, April 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET Key Opinion Leader Participants: Lawrence Steinman, MD, of Stanford University and the Global Study Chair for the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 trials Edward J. Fox, MD, PhD, of Central Texas Neurology Consultants and Chair for the ublituximab Phase 2 trial Enrique Alvarez, MD, PhD, of University of Colorado Medicine

Live Webcast: http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events (also archived for future review)

AAN Annual Meeting Poster Presentation Details

Title: Efficacy and safety of ublituximab versus teriflunomide in relapsing multiple sclerosis: Results of the Phase 3 ULTIMATE I and II trials

Date & Time: Available for viewing beginning Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 8:00 AM ET

Available for viewing beginning Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 8:00 AM ET Abstract Number: 4494

4494 Lead Author: Lawrence Steinman, MD, Zimmermann Professor of Neurology & Neurological Sciences, and Pediatrics at Stanford University



ABOUT THE ULTIMATE I & II TRIALS

ULTIMATE I and ULTIMATE II are two independent Phase 3, randomized, double-blinded, active-controlled, global, multi-center studies evaluating the efficacy and safety/tolerability of ublituximab (450mg dose administered by one-hour intravenous infusion every 6 months, following a Day 1 infusion of 150mg over four hours and a Day 15 infusion of 450mg over one hour) versus teriflunomide (14mg oral tablets taken once daily) in subjects with relapsing forms of Multiple Sclerosis (RMS). The ULTIMATE I & II trials enrolled a total of 1,094 patients with RMS across 10 countries. These trials were led by Lawrence Steinman, MD, Zimmermann Professor of Neurology & Neurological Sciences, and Pediatrics at Stanford University and were conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In December 2020, we announced that both studies met their primary endpoint with ublituximab treatment demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in annualized relapse rate (ARR) over a 96-week period (p<0.005 in each trial). Ublituximab treatment resulted in an ARR of <0.10 in each of ULTIMATE I & II, with a relative reduction in ARR of approximately 60% and 50%, respectively, over teriflunomide. Data from these studies are intended to support a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for ublituximab in RMS targeted in mid-year 2021. Additional information on these clinical trials can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03277261; NCT03277248).



ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQ™ (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com , and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin .



