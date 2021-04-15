Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Collegium to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- STOUGHTON, Mass., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) announced today that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Information: 

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the “Collegium Pharmaceutical Q1 2021 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Contact:
Alex Dasalla
adasalla@collegiumpharma.com


