Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast and may be accessed at Pacific Biosciences’ website at: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Time: 4:30pm ET

Listen via Internet: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/

Toll-free: 888.366.7247

International: 707.287.9330

Conference ID: 9858326

Replay: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com

About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology.

Contacts

Investors:
Todd Friedman
650.521.8450
ir@pacificbiosciences.com


Primary Logo

