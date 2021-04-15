California Water Service Group Releases 2020 ESG Report

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) today unveiled its 2020 ESG Report outlining its commitment and progress across its four subsidiaries in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington. The report is located online at www.calwatergroup.com/docs/esg/esg-report-2020.pdf.



Titled “A New Day for ESG,” the 2020 report expands upon the previous three years’ Corporate Citizenship Reports by reporting disclosures aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Water Utilities and Services Industry Standard and referencing Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. The report also focuses on the ESG topics most material to Group and its stakeholders, determined through an evidence-based materiality assessment conducted last year.

The ESG Report outlines the many ways Group is working to have a positive impact on people, protect the planet, and add value to its customers and communities. For example, the company has reduced its Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 25% since it began tracking in 2014. Additionally, in 2020, the company:

Saved an annual 162,900 cubic meters, or 43 million gallons, of water through its conservation program

Installed or replaced 169,000 feet of water pipeline

Provided more than $400,000 in one-time hardship grants to customers due to COVID-19

Awarded $148,500 to fire departments through its Firefighter Grant Program

Contributed a total of $1.7 million in charitable contributions throughout its service areas

Increased investment in diverse suppliers from $47.6 million in 2019 to $51.4 million

Group is also developing a dedicated ESG web site section, which will be located at www.calwatergroup.com/ESG and will include the company’s strategies to protect the planet, support customers and communities, engage its workforce, and lead with integrity. The site, expected to launch in May 2021, will house the ESG Report along with four new policies that explicitly address sustainability; human rights; diversity, equality, and inclusion; and political engagement.

“As a company, we are dedicated to always doing the right thing, and I am pleased that we have formalized our ESG performance and reporting efforts to reflect our commitments,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With this progress in mind, we look forward to advancing our ESG program in the years ahead, as we continue working to enhance the quality of life for our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders.”

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Hawaii Water Service. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

