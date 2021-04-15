New Fortress Energy Completes Acquisition of Golar LNG Partners LP

/EIN News/ -- April 15, 2021 – Golar LNG Partners LP (Nasdaq: GMLP) (“GMLP”) today announces the completion of its sale to New Fortress Energy Inc. (“NFE”).

Under NFE’s merger agreement with GMLP, NFE acquired all of the outstanding common units of GMLP for $3.55 per common unit in cash. NFE also acquired GMLP’s general partner for equivalent consideration. The transaction is valued at a $1.9 billion enterprise value and $251 million equity value. The Series A preferred units of GMLP will remain outstanding following the merger.

“We are confident that the sale of GMLP to NFE is a good solution to all GMLP stakeholders, and successfully concludes the announced strategic review for the Partnership. We would like to thank all of our stakeholders for the interest and support through the Partnership’s public history. We would also like to thank the NFE team for an efficient closing of the transaction and wish NFE all the best for the future development of GMLP’s asset base.”, said CEO Karl Fredrik Staubo.

Golar LNG Partners LP

Hamilton, Bermuda

April 15, 2021

