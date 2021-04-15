Classic Honda Of Midland Becomes Most Followed Dealership in West Texas
Classic Honda of Midland just reached a huge milestone hitting 13,928 likes and becoming the most followed dealership in West Texas with 13,993 followers.MIDLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classic Honda of Midland just reached a huge milestone hitting 13,928 likes and becoming the most followed dealership in West Texas with 13,993 followers. Classic Honda of Midland harnesses Facebook to interact with the community and showcase inventory, ongoing sales, and the overall buying process.
General Manager Martin Villarreal says “It has always been a goal of ours to be number one for a while now, so to finally accomplish being the most followed dealership on Facebook is amazing. We appreciate all the support we have received from our followers and we’ll continue to keep putting helpful content out there for our followers.”
To stay up to date with the latest at Classic Honda of Midland, like them on Facebook today!
