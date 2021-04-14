When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Jose Madrid Salsa in Zanesville, Ohio is voluntarily recalling its Strawberry Mild salsa, packaged in 13oz glass jars, due to an undeclared anchovy allergen.

Products were available for sale from 3/26/2018-3/29/2021 at farmers markets, josemadridsalsa.com and at the following retail locations:

Collins Greenhouse, Mount Vernon, OH Oberlin IGA, Oberlin, OH Cornell’s Foods, Huron, OH Prater’s Highway Market, Adams Mills, OH Edinberg Corner Store, Rootstown, OH Ridgewood General Store, West Lafayette, OH Fields Grocery, West Mansfield, OH Sweet Berry Fresh Market, Wickliffe, OH Lancaster Greenhouse, Lancaster, OH Weiland’s Market, Columbus, OH Maser’s Farm Market, Powell, OH Zagara’s Marketplace, Cleveland Hts, OH

The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving the product addressed in this recall, however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to anchovy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately.

Customers with an anchovy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it immediately and contact Jose Madrid Salsa for a replacement jar. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Matthew Harlin at 740-521-4304.