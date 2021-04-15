MHP Sergeant Zach Freeman Honored as Helena Exchange Club Officer of the Year

HELENA – Each year, the Helena Exchange Club recognizes a law enforcement officer of the year and a firefighter of the year. The club reaches out to respective agencies to nominate someone from within their ranks who is doing outstanding work. At a ceremony this afternoon, the Helena Exchange Club presented the 2021 Officer of the Year Award to Sergeant Zach Freeman of the Montana Highway Patrol.

Sergeant Freeman was sworn in with the Montana Highway Patrol in August of 2013. A third-generation law enforcement officer, he is proud to continue this tradition of service with MHP. Sergeant Freeman’s first duty station was Havre. In 2018, he transferred to the Helena area, where he worked until being promoted to the Academy Sergeant position in 2020. Sergeant Freeman was joined at today’s event by his wife, Angela, and their three beautiful daughters: Rosalyn, Reagan, and Rory.

MHP Colonel Steve Lavin reacted to Sgt. Freeman receiving the award: “Sergeant Freeman is respected by all who know him for his compassionate and committed approach to law enforcement,” said Lavin. “On the road, he was known as a proactive, positive presence to both his peers and the public. Now, our cadets are privileged to be taught and mentored by him in his new role supervising our academy classes. His versatility and excellence in all that he does makes him well-deserving of this recognition,” Lavin concluded.