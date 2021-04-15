Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,230 in the last 365 days.

MHP Sergeant Zach Freeman Honored as Helena Exchange Club Officer of the Year

HELENA – Each year, the Helena Exchange Club recognizes a law enforcement officer of the year and a firefighter of the year. The club reaches out to respective agencies to nominate someone from within their ranks who is doing outstanding work. At a ceremony this afternoon, the Helena Exchange Club presented the 2021 Officer of the Year Award to Sergeant Zach Freeman of the Montana Highway Patrol.

Sergeant Freeman was sworn in with the Montana Highway Patrol in August of 2013. A third-generation law enforcement officer, he is proud to continue this tradition of service with MHP.  Sergeant Freeman’s first duty station was Havre.  In 2018, he transferred to the Helena area, where he worked until being promoted to the Academy Sergeant position in 2020.  Sergeant Freeman was joined at today’s event by his wife, Angela, and their three beautiful daughters:  Rosalyn, Reagan, and Rory.

MHP Colonel Steve Lavin reacted to Sgt. Freeman receiving the award:  “Sergeant Freeman is respected by all who know him for his compassionate and committed approach to law enforcement,” said Lavin. “On the road, he was known as a proactive, positive presence to both his peers and the public.  Now, our cadets are privileged to be taught and mentored by him in his new role supervising our academy classes.  His versatility and excellence in all that he does makes him well-deserving of this recognition,” Lavin concluded.

You just read:

MHP Sergeant Zach Freeman Honored as Helena Exchange Club Officer of the Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.