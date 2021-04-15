Say What? Understand Your Accent Aids the Unspoken Lost in Translation
Interpersonal Communication Company Understand Your Accent (UYA) specializes in aiding Native Language Speakers.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conversation lies at the very heart of communication. We use language to communicate our hopes and dreams, ask for aid, or describe great stories.
One of the most challenging aspects of learning a new foreign language involves pronunciation. Learners are typically prone to incorporate a specific set of errors, depending upon the learner's mother tongue.
Known as fossilization, learners incorporate bad habits from their native language while turning its phrasing into permanent errors within another.
Understand Your Accent (https://understandyouraccent.com/) is an Interpersonal Communication Company specializing in aiding Native Language Speakers better understand foreign Language Speakers.
The crux of the program is to help Foreign Language speakers understand how their accent, which is the overlay of their native language, differs from a Native Language speaker.
The company specializes in both Native and Foreign Language speakers with a promise to close the communication gap.
It revolves around Stephen Covey's principle of "Seek first to understand, then, to be understood." The more one understands the specific aspects of their accent, and how it might prevent them from being understood by native language speakers, the better one can make adjustments.
It is commonly understood that non-native speech is more challenging to comprehend than native speakers, and this blur often results in abject communication failures.
Unfamiliar accents impede higher levels of language processing. But in conversation, it takes two to tango.
Research shows that non-native speech deviates from the native through a variety of dimensions, ranging from speaking rate to how single sounds are produced. Each of these acoustic qualities can make non-native speech more challenging for native listeners to understand.
Many learners find it impossible to eliminate miscues, even with years of practice. What can native listeners do to improve their communication outcomes?
The answer is easy: Practice!
Scott Swenson founded UYA in September 2021 and developed his passion for helping others to be better understood over 30 years ago when he decided to pursue Communication Disorders as his Major in College.
After earning his Bachelor's of Science (B.S.) in Communication Disorders (with a Concentration in Speech-Language Pathology), Swenson's life took an unexpected turn. He moved to the East Coast of the United States and pursued a Financial Services career while earning a Master's in Business Administration (MBA).
His career in the financial services industry eventually led him to become a Corporate Trainer, where he taught many professional development courses, including those revolving around effective communication and customer service.
In this position, Scott worked closely with "offshore resources" primarily from India and the surrounding regions. He quickly realized how much he enjoyed working with the Indian culture and its incredibly warm and kind people.
Eventually transitioning into I.T., Swenson noticed that some Indian contractors were easier to understand than others, and all were treated differently from native English speakers, which bothered him. When he discovered a dire need for ESL speakers to advise his contractors, he was shocked to learn that he could not recommend a suitable program.
Swenson decided to return to the root of his true passion – Speech Science – and developed a dynamic plan that works for all ESL Speakers who struggle to be understood.
Accents are particular to an individual, location, or nation, identifying where we live through geographical or regional, socioeconomic status, ethnicity, cast, social class, or first language. Our self-concept is intimately tied up with how we speak and how we sound to others.
Notably, experts agree that linguistic comprehension creates greater empathy. Who wouldn't like the sound of that?
For more information or to learn how to Understand Your Accent, visit https://understandyouraccent.com
