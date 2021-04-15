Acclaimed Nutritional Pharmacist, Ben Fuchs, Examines the Benefits of Collagen Supplements

Ben Fuchs1

The consequences of collagen loss as people get older are clear. Fine lines and wrinkles etch themselves into the skin as it sags. Collagen supplements have developed into a multibillion-dollar industry as a result of our efforts to replace missing collagen and recover a more youthful skin tone and healthy joints. Are these supplements the equivalent of a fountain of youth in a bottle, or are they all marketing gimmicks? Our own natural collagen helps to keep our skin plump and youthful. Is it possible that the kind that comes in a bottle would work in the same way?

Acclaimed Nutritional Pharmacist, Ben Fuchs, has some thoughts on this matter. "Neither fountain of youth in a bottle or marketing hype, supplemental collagen can be incredibly valuable for supporting the synthesis of the body's natural collagen and the connective tissue that it supports," states Ben Fuchs. "That means fewer wrinkles, and more youthful skin as well as better bones, stronger heart and vasculature, and reduced risk of hernias, ruptures, and prolapses."

People who took collagen for a few months saw some changes in wrinkles and skin dryness, according to reports. "The data are very weak," says Nazanin Saedi, MD, associate professor and director of the Jefferson Laser Surgery and Cosmetic Dermatology Center in Philadelphia. Other dermatological therapies, such as Retin-A and laser resurfacing, have a lot more proof that they improve collagen development, according to her.

Ben Fuchs continues, "By talking in collagen orally in supplements as well as through diet the body will have the raw materials it needs to produce its own. Still, cofactors like vitamin A, copper and most especially Vitamin C are required to turn the supplemental collagen ingested into actual collagen in the body. And dermatologic treatments can help too, although to maximize the benefits of topical strategies, it's important to make sure the raw material and cofactors are present inside the body."

Benjamin Knight Fuchs is a registered pharmacist, nutritionist and skin care chemist and for the past 35 years has been developing pharmacy-potent skin health treatments for estheticians, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons. "I believe that caring for your skin can be much more than cosmetic," states Ben Fuchs. "I believe that caring for the skin is about the health of the skin. And that’s why I created Benjamin Knight Fuchs, R. Ph. Truth Treatment Systems; to provide topical nourishment for the skin that meets the strictest performance standards."

Ben formulated Truth Treatment Systems because he saw the need for topical treatments that worked with the biochemistry of the skin. Treatments that augmented and enabled dermal processes at the skin cell (not surface) level. Ingredients to activate fibroblasts, normalize keratinocytes, stimulate proteins and enhance the production of extracellular lipids.

Truth Treatment Systems remedies are made with 100 percent active and functional ingredients. They have no fillers, preservatives, waxes, emulsifiers, oils or fragrances. Their ingredients leverage the latest biochemical understandings and utilize proven strategies gleaned from years of compounding prescription skin health treatments for physicians and the most discerning patients.