Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,230 in the last 365 days.

Adjustments in India’s monsoon rainfall might carry severe penalties to greater than a billion folks

For every degree Celsius of global warming, monsoon rainfalls will likely increase by 5%, according to one of the key points of the analysis.

While more rain might seem like a good thing, too much (or too little) can harm crops. India depends on this seasonal rainfall to help sustain the crops necessary to feed the second-most populated country in the world. However, the authors suggest climate change will negatively effect their agriculture if left unabated.

It’s not just an increase in monsoon rainfall this study suggests could be impactful — it is the variability.

This includes more prolonged dry spells where rainfall is needed most.

A more ‘chaotic’ and’ ‘erratic’ future lies ahead

India’s agriculture sector encompasses nearly 20% of its annual GDP and plays a “crucial role” in the countries well-being, according to the report. If climate change is left unchecked, residents should expect more “chaotic” monsoon seasons, which could negatively impact farming, according to climate…

The post Adjustments in India’s monsoon rainfall might carry severe penalties to greater than a billion folks appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Adjustments in India’s monsoon rainfall might carry severe penalties to greater than a billion folks

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.