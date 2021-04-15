For every degree Celsius of global warming, monsoon rainfalls will likely increase by 5%, according to one of the key points of the analysis.

While more rain might seem like a good thing, too much (or too little) can harm crops. India depends on this seasonal rainfall to help sustain the crops necessary to feed the second-most populated country in the world. However, the authors suggest climate change will negatively effect their agriculture if left unabated.

It’s not just an increase in monsoon rainfall this study suggests could be impactful — it is the variability.

This includes more prolonged dry spells where rainfall is needed most.

A more ‘chaotic’ and’ ‘erratic’ future lies ahead India’s agriculture sector encompasses nearly 20% of its annual GDP and plays a “crucial role” in the countries well-being, according to the report. If climate change is left unchecked, residents should expect more “chaotic” monsoon seasons, which could negatively impact farming, according to climate…

Read Full Story

The post Adjustments in India’s monsoon rainfall might carry severe penalties to greater than a billion folks appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.