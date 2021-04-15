SCDOR REMINDER – YOUR INDIVIDUAL INCOME TAX RETURN IS NOT DUE TODAY

Page Content

If you waited until the last minute to file your Individual Income Tax Return today, don't sweat it. You have another month to timely file your return.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) reminds taxpayers that today is not the due date for 2020 Individual Income Tax Return filings.

The SCDOR announced last month that it was moving the filing deadline for Individual Income Tax Returns to May 17 following the IRS decision to extend its deadline.

The due date extension only impacts individuals and not estimated tax payments, which are still due today, April 15. All other tax filings with a normal deadline of April 15 are also still due today.

The extension means individuals have until May 17 to file and pay their taxes. The extension is automatic. Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the SCDOR to qualify.

Tips for filing your return:

File online and choose direct deposit for faster and more accurate processing. Free and low-cost options, like SC Fillable Forms, are available for filing your South Carolina return. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to learn more.

Make sure you have your W-2s, 1099s, and other important documents before you file. Year-end pay stubs may not match what your employer reports to us, which can slow down your return and refund.

Make sure your current mailing address is included before submitting your tax return, even if you choose direct deposit for your refund.

Check your refund status online at dor.sc.gov/refund. Allow 6-8 weeks for your return and refund to process.

More filing season information:

Learn more about the extended due date in Information Letter 21-7. That letter also addresses conformity with tax actions by Congress, including the waiver of taxes on some unemployment benefits. The South Carolina General Assembly is studying whether to conform with Congress. Unless the Legislature acts, all unemployment benefits remain taxable by the state.

The Motor Fuel Income Tax Credit increased from 5 cents per gallon to 7 cents per gallon.

from 5 cents per gallon to 7 cents per gallon. The SC Earned Income Tax Credit increased to 62.5% of the federal credit. To claim this credit you must be eligible for the federal credit and must be a full-year resident of South Carolina.

to 62.5% of the federal credit. To claim this credit you must be eligible for the federal credit and must be a full-year resident of South Carolina. The maximum allowable credit for the Two Wage Earner Credit in 2020 is $280, up from $257 in 2019.

As part of the CARES Act, Congress now allows federal taxpayers taking the standard deduction to claim a deduction of up to $300 for a 2020 cash donation to qualifying charities. However, South Carolina has not conformed to the CARES Act, so if you choose this deduction on your federal return, you must add the same amount to your income on your SCDOR return. See Information Letter 20-34 .

. If you didn't receive an Economic Impact Payment, you may be able to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit with the IRS. If you did receive it, the payment is not taxable income in South Carolina.

Find more resources for the tax season at dor.sc.gov/iit. Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with the latest news and tax tips.