When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 14, 2021 FDA Publish Date: April 15, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared egg Company Name: Blount Fine Foods Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Blount Fine Foods announced that, in partnership with the FDA, it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount (a single lot—2,987 cases total) of 16 oz. Panera at Home Lobster Bisque due to potential contamination with an undeclared egg allergen. The recall is limited to 1 SKU of 16 oz. Panera at Home Lobster Bisque cups produced with lot number 030821-11K and “Use By” date of 5/17/2021. This item is only sold in refrigerated cases in the deli department of grocery-retail stores; it is NOT sold at any Panera bakery-cafe.

This voluntary recall is limited only to 16 oz. Panera at Home Lobster Bisque. No other Panera Bread, Panera at Home or Blount products are affected by this voluntary recall. No illness complaints have been reported to date in connection with this recall. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled product is listed below. Consumers can find lot number and “Use By” date on the bottom of each package.

UPC Code Item “Use By” Date Lot Number 077958690300 Panera Lobster Bisque, 16oz 5/17/2021 030821-11K

A limited quantity of this product was distributed across 20 states which include: CA, CO, GA, IL, IN, KS, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NE, NJ, OK, OR, PA, TX, VA, WA, WI.

Consumers can contact Blount Fine Foods Customer Care at 1-866-674-4519 for additional information Monday – Friday from 9 AM to 9 PM Eastern Standard Time. Additionally, consumers who have purchased the specific recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase or visit www.blountfinefoods.com/recall for product reimbursement.