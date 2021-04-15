Have You Suffered Losses Greater Than $50,000 Investing In Canaan Inc.? Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Securities Class Action Investigation

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Canaan Inc. (“Canaan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAN) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On April 15, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, on behalf of Canaan investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Canaan’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs”) between February 10, 2021 and April 9, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

According to the class action complaint, statements Canaan issued during the Class Period about the Company’s business metrics and financial prospects were materially false and misleading in that they concealed that due to ongoing supply chain disruptions and the introduction of the Company’s next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines – which had cannibalized sales of the older product offerings – Canaan’s sales and net revenues had significantly declined.

