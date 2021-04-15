Canaan, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Canaan, Inc. ("Canaan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CAN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

It is alleged in this complaint that Canaan issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Before the market opened on April 12, 2021, Canaan announced fourth quarter 2020 and financial results for fiscal year 2021. Canaan disclosed $5.9 million in revenue for its fourth quarter and $68.6 million for the full year of 2020. Canaan’s fourth quarter revenue represents a year-over-year decline of more than 93%. Shares of Canaan dropped sharply, harming investors, based on this news.

