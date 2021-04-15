American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Releases 2020 Fiscal Year Results; Over 400% Increase in Net Revenue from 2019

/EIN News/ --



The Company is positioned to continue its growth in 2021 after a productive quarter

PLAYA VISTA, CA, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces the release of its full year 2020 financials, highlighted by $305,002 in total revenue for fiscal year 2020, a 441% increase from fiscal year 2019 of $56,360. The full financial report and disclosures can be found at this link.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “Today’s release is a positive step in bringing growth for the Company and increasing shareholder value. There is a lot more work in front of us; today’s release demonstrates the Company is headed in the right direction and on the right path to success. I believe the Company will continue to build momentum as 2021 progresses; a number of business development and growth initiatives that we have been working on over the past few months will begin coming to fruition, which should benefit shareholder value.

“The start of 2021 has been quite productive for the Company. We brought on David Howell as COO; he has played an integral role in many of the year’s initiatives, including the Company’s joint venture with Cali Bear, which will be the primary brand for the distribution of the Company’s proprietary nano CBD infused beverages (water and shots). As part of this joint venture, the Company will be expanding its product offering to include edibles, topicals, and tinctures, increasing potential revenue streams. The first distribution deal related to the Cali Bear joint venture is in the Northeast, a region that has had a recent wave of cannabis legalizations and does not have mature CBD markets. I am excited to get these products into stores and really leverage the great team of influencers that Cali Bear has to drive traffic and sales. The Company also has a significant partnership with BioHealth Water; we are awaiting test and market research results from the first shipments sent to various countries in Asia. As I stated during my presentation during the Emerging Growth Conference, these two relationships will be our primary growth drivers over the next few quarters, however there are a number of partnerships and initiatives that we are working on that I believe can add substantial revenue and drive shareholder value. We ended 2020 with momentum that carried into the first quarter, which I feel will continue to snowball in subsequent quarters. I believe it is premature to issue guidance for fiscal year 2021, but I do believe that this quarter (Q2), these initiatives will begin to start reflecting material financial growth,” concluded Mr. Fishoff.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands (www.lalpinahydrocbd.com), Cali Bear (www.calibear.life) Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.co).

