Urgent Care Apps Market to Reach Value of USD 7,931.1 Million by 2027 | Growing Adoption of Personalized Medical Treatment Applications and increasing Penetration of Smartphones are Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global urgent care apps market is projected to reach value of USD 7931.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global urgent care apps market is anticipated to expand substantially, due to growing adoption of personalized medical treatment applications. Increasing penetration of smartphones is anticipated to boost the adoption of urgent care apps, thereby propelling the global urgent care apps market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising implementation and development of urgent care apps by governments is likely to fuel the market in the next few years. For instance, in April 2020, for COVID-19, the Government of India launched the Arogya Setu app for touch detecting and symptomatic tracking.

However, lack of better Internet connectivity in underdeveloped nations is likely to restrain the global urgent care apps market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2020, Procura Holdings NA (Procura) was acquired by Alaya Care Inc. The contract would allow Alaya Care to provide companies of all scales across the globe with an unparalleled solution, enhancing its goal of becoming the most reliable home & community care technology provider in the world.

Due to the rising number of emergencies requiring medical attention, such as accidents and cardiac attacks, the triaging apps & pre-hospital emergency care segment is expected to experience significant growth in the next few years

During the forecast period, the stroke segment is expected to experience substantial growth at a CAGR of 34.4%. Increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of urgent care apps, such as personalized services and shorter waiting times, is estimated to boost the segment during the forecast period.

Due to the increasing demand for improved healthcare management applications, the symptom checking segment is projected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period

Due to increasing federal and private investments and initiatives to facilitate the adoption of urgent care applications, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the most rapid growth rate throughout the forecast period

Key market participants include PatientSafe Solutions, Inc., TigerConnect, Inc., Siilo Holding B.V., Medisafe Limited, Hospify Limited, Allm Inc., CommuniCare Technology, Inc. (Pulsara), Voalte, Inc., Vocera Communications, Inc., and Alaya Care Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global urgent care apps market in terms of type, clinical area, deployment, usage, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Collaboration Apps & In-hospital Communication Triaging Apps & Pre-hospital Emergency care Post-hospital Applications

Clinical Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Cardiac Conditions Stroke Trauma Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Cloud-based On-premises

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Medication Management Emergency Care & Training Symptom Checking Rehabilitation



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



