Steadman Philippon Research Institute and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee to deliver fifth annual Injury Prevention Symposium virtually April 28-29

University of Calgary’s Dr. Carolyn Emery will deliver keynote address to kick off two-day event

/EIN News/ -- VAIL, Colo., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced that the fifth annual Injury Prevention Symposium will be presented as a live webinar and be expanded to two days. The 2021 symposium, set for Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29, expands on the success of last year’s one-day virtual session, which was attended online by nearly 5,000 researchers and participants.

The 2021 Injury Prevention Symposium features a lengthy list of international presenters and speakers. Topics on the first day’s agenda include: Risk Management and Return to Sport during COVID-19, Advances in Methodology and Technology in Injury Prevention and Return to Play Following Injury: Physiological and Psychological Considerations. Thursday’s schedule will address the topics of Concussion in Sport, Injury Prevention for the Elite Athlete and Implementation and Evaluation of Injury Prevention Programs.

“This is an international gathering, so conducting the symposium virtually remains the best decision for all involved,” said Dr. Marc J. Philippon, SPRI co-chair and managing partner of The Steadman Clinic. “Based on the enthusiastic response to last spring’s virtual symposium we knew expanding to a second day would be worthwhile and well received. Our lineup of more than 25 esteemed presenters and speakers from around the world will cover the most important topics and practices in injury prevention techniques and practices.”

“We are thrilled to be able to build off the success of last year’s virtual event and safely bring together a large audience to facilitate important conversation around injury prevention,” said Jonathan Finnoff, USOPC chief medical officer. “This symposium continues to host top medical professionals, scientists and thought leaders, and we are honored to partner with Steadman Philippon Research Institute to showcase the advancements in this space – and underscore our joint commitment to injury prevention and athlete well-being.”

Keynote speaker Carolyn Emery, PhD, MSc, a professor at the Sports Injury Prevention Research Centre (SIPRC) at University of Calgary (Canada), headlines the growing list of presenters for April’s event. Dr. Emery’s address will be titled, SHRed Concussions: Surveillance in High School and Community Sport to Reduce Concussions and their Consequences in Youth.

Dr. Emery is a tenured Professor at University of Calgary. In addition to serving as chair of SIPRC, Dr. Emery also chairs the University’s Pediatric Rehabilitation Research. She earned her PhD, with a specialization in epidemiology, from University of Alberta in 2004 and her MSc degree from University of Calgary in 1999. She graduated with a BSc in physiotherapy from Queen’s University in 1988.

The focus of Dr. Emery’s research program is in injury prevention in youth sport and recreation, concussion and pediatric rehabilitation. Her studies are aimed to reduce the public health burden of injury including long-term consequences (e.g. overweight/obesity, post-traumatic osteoarthritis, post-concussion syndrome).

Presenters currently slated for the two-day Injury Prevention Symposium are:

Aaron Baggish, MD, FACC, FACSM - Massachusetts General Hospital

Charlotte Baker, DrPH, MPH, CPH - Virginia Tech

Jessica Bartley, PsyD, MS, MA - United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Christine Baugh, PhD, MPH - University of Colorado - Anschutz Medical Campus

Lauren Benson, PhD - United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Avinash Chandran, PhD, MS - Datalys Center, Inc.

Jonathan Finnoff, DO, FAMSSM, FACSM - United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Lauren Fortington, PhD - Edith Cowan University, Australia

Johnny Huard, PhD - Steadman Philippon Research Institute

Zachary Kerr, PhD, MPH - University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill

Travis Maak, MD - University of Utah

Peter Millett, MD, MSc - The Steadman Clinic & Steadman Philippon Research Institute

Olu Owowye, PhD, MSc, BPT - Saint Louis University

Marc Philippon, MD - The Steadman Clinic & Steadman Philippon Research Institute

Laurenne Ross - Olympic Alpine Skier

Yetsa Tuakli-Wosornu, MD, MPH - Yale School of Public Health

Leslie Vidal, MD - The Steadman Clinic & Steadman Philippon Research Institute

Randy Wilber, PhD, FACSM - United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Julie Wilson, MD, FAAP, CAQSM - Children's Hospital Colorado

Kara Winger - Olympic Track & Field Athlete

The Injury Prevention Symposium will again provide opportunities for participants to earn continuing education credits. More details on that program, as well as updates to the list of presenters and all registration details will be made available on SPRI’s homepage for the symposium (https://www.sprivail.org/events/injury-prevention-symposium).

A registration fee of $30 will be charged for access to the 2021 Injury Prevention Symposium.

For further information on the virtual Injury Prevention Symposium, contact Lynda Sampson, vice president of external affairs at SPRI (lsampson@sprivail.org).

Lynda Sampson Steadman Philippon Research Institute 970-479-1563 lsampson@sprivail.org