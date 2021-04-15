BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) Announces Hans Fleming as SVP, Director of Business Development and Melanie Mathias as SVP, Director of Marketing

/EIN News/ -- Radnor, PA, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, announced that Hans Fleming has joined the company as SVP, Director of Business Development and Melanie Mathias has joined as SVP, Director of Marketing. In his role, Fleming will work closely with leadership to drive innovation and partnership development. Mathias will lead the marketing team to deliver strategic initiatives that further expand the organization’s presence across the marketplace as well as drive customer engagement.

“We are excited to welcome both Hans and Melanie to BM Technologies (BMTX),” stated Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder of BM Technologies (BMTX). “Their industry knowledge will help further fuel our continued growth as a publicly-traded, neobanking fintech with the mission to financially empower customers.”

Fleming brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience within payments and banking, having helped accelerate growth through innovation, operations, strategic partnerships and investments. Prior to joining BM Technologies (BMTX), he spent over 15 years in leadership roles at American Express, and was previously a co-founder and Partner at Amex Ventures, the venture capital arm of American Express. Fleming is passionate about working with teams to drive innovation, and brings deep start-up expertise, having served in various mentorship, operational and board roles at start-ups, most recently as COO of an innovative design and renovation platform and marketplace. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School and a BS in Operations Research from UCLA.

“BM Technologies (BMTX) has built a robust Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform with a suite of differentiated services that can truly help our partners earn incremental revenue while differentiating their core customer offerings. I look forward to being part of the team to build new partnerships and uncover new-found strategic opportunities,” said Fleming.

Prior to joining BM Technologies (BMTX), Mathias spent more than 20 years working in the finance, banking and payments industries, and was an integral part of their transformation into FinTech. Over the course of her career, she has become a seasoned expert in growth performance marketing, lifecycle communications, customer experience and creative. Mathias has worked at large organizations including GE and Barclays, in addition to being a marketing leader at smaller start-ups and mid-sized companies such as Green Dot Corp. She is passionate about data-driven marketing and developing marketing talent and capabilities. Mathias holds a BS in Marketing and Finance from the University of California, Berkeley.

“BM Technologies (BMTX) continues to break barriers in the banking and FinTech industries and I am thrilled to join the team. I will lead the creation of marketing campaigns and initiatives to reach new audiences in addition to utilizing a customer-centric approach to engage and retain our current customer base,” said Mathias.

Launched in January 2015, BM Technologies (BMTX), formerly known as BankMobile, is on a mission to provide a compliant, digital-first banking experience that is simple, affordable and consumer-friendly. The company has a disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, known as BaaS. Today, BM Technologies (BMTX) provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities through BankMobile Disbursements, which serves approximately one in every three college students in the United States.

Additionally, BM Technologies (BMTX) expanded its BaaS strategy with T-Mobile for the launch of T-Mobile MONEY. The company also executed an agreement with Google to introduce digital bank accounts, which will be available to its customers.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W) is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BMTX digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners, and business. BMTX currently serves over two million account-holders and provides disbursement services at approximately 725 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner banks. More information can also be found at https://ir.bmtxinc.com/.

