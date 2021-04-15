NEW TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLES 2022 SCRAMBLER 1200 XC AND XE AND SCRAMBLER 1200 STEVE MCQUEEN EDITION

Released today, the new 2022 Triumph Motorcycles Scrambler 1200 is now more refined than ever. The Scrambler 1200 XC is built for sublime all-road fun and the range-topping Scrambler 1200 XE sets the benchmark for specification and off-road capability. Additionally, the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition is limited to just 1,000 units and brings unique style and specifications to the ultimate Scrambler.

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta Georgia, USA, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With all the Triumph Motorcycles Scrambler 1200 XC and XE’s category-dominating specification and style, incredible torque delivery and signature soundtrack, the new 2022 update delivers lower emissions whilst retaining all the thrilling performance, high power and torque that they are renowned for. Alongside the 2022 generation Scramblers comes a new beautiful and unique limited edition that celebrates the most famous movie star, stunt and motorcycle in history, with the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition.

Thrilling Performance

New engine update with lower emissions

New exhaust system update with improved heat distribution

High power 1200cc Bonneville twin engine with dedicated Scrambler tune

81 LB-FT at a low 4,500rpm and 89HP at 7,250rpm



Dual-purpose Classic and Adventure cross-over

Commanding riding position with wide adjustable handlebars

Superior rider comfort

21” front wheel, properly capable of going scrambling



Category-leading specification and state-of-the-art technology

Öhlins long travel fully adjustable RSUs and long travel Showa forks

Twin Brembo M50 radial monobloc callipers

Long-travel aluminum swingarm

Full-color TFT instruments with illuminated switches

Up to 6 riding modes, including Off-Road Pro (XE)

Optimized cornering ABS and optimized cornering traction control (XE)

All-LED lighting

Keyless ignition, single button cruise control and USB charging socket

21st century Scrambler-defining style and premium details

Iconic silhouette with sculpted bench seat and signature high level twin exhaust

Beautifully engineered side-laced tubeless wheels

Seamless fuel tank with brushed aluminum Monza cap

70+ accessories, including new Dakar inspired fly screen

NEW Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition

Individually numbered limited edition with only 1,000 available worldwide

Unique Steve McQueen branding on the tank and handlebar clamp

Exclusive Competition Green custom paint scheme

New high specification with premium Scrambler accessories fitted as standard

Certificate of authenticity features the signatures of Triumph’s CEO,

Nick Bloor and Chad McQueen, son of the legend himself, Steve McQueen.

First launched in 2018, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 has rapidly become a modern Triumph icon, setting a new benchmark in its category thanks to its class-leading riding capabilities both on-road and off-road, its state-of-the-art technology, outstanding specifications and extensive customization options.

Born from an unparalleled Triumph Scrambler bloodline, including the world’s first production scramblers, raced for fun and glory by legendary racers such as Bud Ekins and Steve McQueen, the new generation has featured in multiple extreme off-road competitions, including the Mexican 1000 and the Spanish Bassella race, repeatedly demonstrating their class leading capability.

A major highlight in the success of the new generation came with it featured in the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, where it received high praise from Lee Morrison, James Bond Stunt Coordinator, who said “the whole stunt team realized very quickly that these were amazing bikes”.



ALL OF THE SCRAMBLER 1200’S CLASS LEADING CAPABILITY.



The 2022 Scrambler 1200 XE and XC represent the latest generation of one of the most capable and unique motorcycles on the market, and one of Triumph’s highest specification models ever. A genuine, class-defining cross over of two motorcycle worlds, with the iconic style and character of a Triumph Modern Classic, combined with the capability and specification of a full-on adventure motorcycle.



ENHANCED FOR 2021

Updated for 2022 along with all of Triumph’s iconic modern classic line-up, the new Scrambler 1200 XC and XE features an engine evolution that maintains all the Scrambler’s renowned power and torque delivery and delivers lower emissions. Additionally, the new generation update brings a revised exhaust system that delivers improved heat distribution.

FULL SPECIFICATIONS



Thrilling Performance





The Scrambler 1200 is powered by the latest evolution of Triumph’s characterful 1200cc high-power British twin. With a low inertia crank and a high compression cylinder head, plus a dedicated Scrambler tune, specifically developed to give the perfect balance of power and torque delivery for both road and off-road riding, the result is incredible torque from low down right through the rev range.



Peak torque hits 81 LB-FT at just 4,500rpm, while peak power of 89HP arrives at 7,250 rpm. The distinctive Scrambler sound, produced by the 1200cc 8-valve parallel twin engine, is delivered by the twin high level exhaust system with improved heat distribution.

Category-Dominating Specification and Capability

The 2022 Scrambler 1200 offers a category-dominating level of specification and equipment that gives these motorcycles such unique cross-over Classic and Adventure capability.

The class-leading long travel suspension delivers incredible off-road capability and ground clearance, with 250mm wheel travel front and rear, designed for riding across the toughest of terrains, as well as a supremely comfortable road riding experience. Both the Öhlins twin spring rear shocks and high specification upside down Showa front forks are fully adjustable for preload, compression and rebound damping, providing excellent comfort and control across a wide range of surfaces: from city streets right through to rocky off-road tracks.

Superior stopping-power is guaranteed by the category-leading Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers, with twin 320mm floating discs on the front, and the Brembo caliper with single disc, on the back. Such outstanding braking power is managed by the ABS that comes as standard on both models.

Enhancing the multi-purpose character of the Scrambler 1200, high specification wire spoked wheels with aluminum rims and a side-laced design, come as standard, allowing the use of tubeless tires. Dual purpose adventure-focused Metzeler Tourance tires are the standard fit, while for more extreme off-road use, Pirelli Scorpion Rally are recommended as an approved alternative option.

The 21” front wheel contributes to the Scrambler 1200’s incredible off-road capability and commanding riding position, and gives great visibility ahead, both when commuting and off road. This, combined with the wide adjustable handlebar position and the adjustable folding foot controls on the XE model, give the Scrambler 1200 its commanding poise and stance.

Class-Leading Technology

Packed with the state-of-the art technology and rider aids, the new Scrambler 1200 XC and XE really set the benchmark. Both models feature the full-color TFT instruments offering two different design themes, each with three display layout options, allowing the rider to alter the amount of information shown, according to their preferences. The TFT start-up sequence can also be personalized with the rider’s name. The multi-functional TFT display is controlled via the intuitive and easily accessible handlebar mounted 5-way joystick and other switches, all of which are backlit for easy navigation in the dark. High and low contrast displays ensure the TFTs are readable in all lighting conditions, while the adjustable screen angle suits every rider’s height thanks to the possibility of adjusting it.

The new Scrambler 1200 is also pre-enabled for the accessory-fit My Triumph connectivity system. This allows the rider to access phone calls, operate music, use turn-by-turn navigation and manage a Go-Pro through an intuitive handlebar control and TFT interface.

Triumph’s latest generation ride-by-wire ensures responsive and precise throttle control at all times, and enables the 6 riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road, Off-Road Pro (available on the XE only) and Rider-Configurable. The riding modes, which can be selected while on the move (with the exception of the Off-Road and Off-Road Pro modes) adjust throttle response, traction control and ABS settings for enhanced safety and optimum performance in all riding conditions.

The Scrambler 1200 XE also features optimized-cornering ABS and optimized-cornering traction control, both of which automatically adapt the level of intervention to maintain the optimum ride, at any lean angle. These features are managed by the Inertial Measurement Unit which measures the roll, pitch, yaw and acceleration rates of the bike in order to calculate the lean angle and optimize braking and traction control, accordingly, ensuring greater rider stability.

Benefitting from lower energy consumption, increased durability and greater visibility, the Scrambler 1200 mounts LED lights front and rear, and LED indicators (market specific). The headlight incorporates LED daytime running lights, which deliver better visibility and a distinctive front-end style (market specific).

Additional high specification rider-focused technology, standard on both of the 2022 Scrambler 1200 models, includes torque-assist clutch, cruise control, keyless ignition, under-seat USB charging socket and the internal wiring ready to plug in the accessory fit heated grips, which have 3 modes and are accessed through a really intuitive button built into the left grip.

Modern Custom Style with Category-Leading Finish and Detailing

Combining Triumph’s original Scrambler DNA, with beautifully crafted modern custom style, these bikes deliver all the hallmarks of a genuine scrambler. From the iconic silhouette with its high-level twin exhaust, to the commanding height and poise, the new 2022 Scrambler 1200 XC and XE have true scrambler-defining style.

Just like every Bonneville, the engine presents the distinctive machined engine fins and black engine covers with its classic maker’s-mark triangular Triumph engine badge. These models also have a category-leading standard of finish and detailing, with authentic features such as the seamless sculpted 4.2-gallon fuel tank, with brushed aluminum Monza fuel cap and brushed stainless strap. The custom-looking bench seat with stitched ribbing and Triumph branding completes the striking silhouette while delivering the optimal riding position and comfort when tackling any type of ride.

To complete the unmistakable scrambler style, the Scrambler 1200 features minimal aluminum mudguards, sculpted side panel with brushed aluminum Scrambler 1200 badge, aluminum bash plate and wide-set handlebars. And, the Scrambler 1200 XE gets even more, with hand guards, Brembo MCS lever, gold forks and the crafted aluminum long travel swingarm, which is longer on the XE, with a high specification shot blasted and anodized finish.

The new 2022 Scrambler 1200 XC and XE are available in three colors: Cobalt Blue with a Jet Black stripe, Matte Khaki Green with a Jet Black stripe or the single tone Sapphire Black option.

70+ Genuine Triumph Accessories

The Scrambler 1200 XC and XE have a range of over 70 Genuine Triumph Accessories. These have all been designed and tested alongside the bike to the same exacting standards and allow the rider to personalize their bike with enhanced style and practicality, increased comfort, luggage, protection, and security.

The comprehensive list of accessories ranges from a new Dakar-inspired fly screen to the durable and practical rugged pannier and tank bag, all adding greater touring capability. There is also a high-level front mudguard, handlebar brace and headlight grille, plus practical options including a center stand, fog lights and heated grips.



NEW SCRAMBLER 1200 STEVE MCQUEEN EDITION



Celebrating the most famous movie star, stunt and motorcycle in history, the new Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition brings all the new-generation 2022 Scrambler 1200 XE’s category-dominating specification, go-anywhere adventure-bike capability and state-of-the-art technology, and adds its own premium Steve McQueen paint scheme and extensive list of beautiful unique details. Fully equipped with a selection of premium Scrambler accessories, fitted as standard, the McQueen Edition is now officially the highest specification Scrambler 1200 ever.

Inspired by a genuine motorcycle legend



Inspired by the original competition-spec Triumph TR6, made famous by the legendary barbed wire jump in the iconic 1963 Second World War classic “The Great Escape”, the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition has been developed in partnership with the McQueen family. Chosen to ride in the film by McQueen, over a period-correct German military motorcycle, the Triumph TR6 used in the jump was created by a British Triumph dealer and ISDT Gold Medal racer Ken Heanes, with an ISDT suspension set-up designed for robust stunt work.

Unique limited edition



With just 1,000 Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition models available worldwide, each bike is individually numbered on the beautiful billet-machined handlebar clamp, which also features a laser etched Steve McQueen signature. For even greater exclusivity, each bike comes with a unique certificate of authenticity stating the bike’s VIN number, and carrying the signatures of Triumph’s CEO, Nick Bloor, and also Chad McQueen, son of the legend himself, Steve McQueen.

Exclusive details and finish



The unique paint scheme features a Competition Green tank with brushed foil knee pads, exquisite hand-painted gold lining, gold heritage Triumph logos, dedicated Steve McQueen tank graphic, brushed aluminum Monza cap and brushed stainless steel tank strap. The distinctive Steve McQueen Edition will also feature the aluminum high level front mudguard as standard, which, along with the rear mudguard, will also be painted in Competition Green.

In addition to the standard 1200 XE’s class leading specification, the Steve McQueen Edition comes fitted with engine protection dresser bars, which add another layer of ruggedness. Fabricated from stainless steel tubing, these have an electro-polished finish and offer additional protection to the clutch and alternator covers.

A laser cut and pressed aluminum radiator guard, with laser etched Triumph branding, also comes as standard, giving additional protection from loose stones while optimizing air flow.

The Steve McQueen Edition also features a premium brown bench seat, with stitched ribbing and Triumph branding, which further enhances the overall classic style and elegance.

Aside from movie stardom, Steve McQueen was also renowned for his Triumph Scrambler desert racing, which makes the Scrambler 1200 XE the perfect base for the exclusive edition, thanks to its class-defining capability both on and off-road. The new McQueen Edition shares all of the acclaimed XE specification and performance, including the 2022 engine and exhaust system updates. Being a genuine cross-over motorcycle, it has all the capability of a full-on adventure bike with the iconic style inherited from its legendary Scrambler lineage.

The new Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition is also pre-enabled for the accessory My Triumph Connectivity System. This allows the rider to access phone calls, operate music, use turn-by-turn navigation and manage a Go-Pro through the intuitive handlebar controls and TFT interface.

Pricing and Availability

Scrambler 1200 XC $14,000 USD / $15,200 CAD Available June, 2021

Scrambler 1200 XE $15,400 USD / $16,300 CAD Available June, 2021

Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition $16,400 USD / $17,800 CAD Available June 2021

Attachments

Gina D'Ambrosio Triumph Motorcycles gina.dambrosio@triumphmotorcycles.com