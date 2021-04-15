Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Drone Nerds Announces the Launch of the DJI Air 2S

Capture It Like A Professional Photographer With The New All-In-One Drone, the DJI Air 2S

/EIN News/ -- Florida, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, the company with the largest inventory of drones and accessories in the U.S., today announced the DJI Air 2S, a new product. The DJI Air 2S is the ultimate drone for aerial photographers on the move and offers the highest quality video from a drone aside from the much more expensive, professional-grade DJI Inspire 2. Its 20MP 1-inch CMOS sensor even makes low-light scenes sharp and vibrant.

"This is the most exciting drone for photographers to hit the market since the DJI Mavic Air 2 launched about a year ago,” says Drone Nerds President Alex Nafissy.

Features and benefits of the DJI Air 2S include:

  • One-inch image sensor
  • 2.4μm pixel
  • 5.4K/30fps and 4K/60fps video

The DJI Air 2S will be available starting 4/15/2021, for $999 for the standalone drone and $1,299 for the Fly More Combo. For more information on the DJI Air 2S, visit https://www.dronenerds.com/

Michelle McMillian
Drone Nerds
7867087807 ext. 6771
michellem@dronenerds.com

