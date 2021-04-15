Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 17, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEPT) securities between July 24, 2019 and February 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



In June 2019, Neptune acquired SugarLeaf Labs, LLC and Forest Remedies LLC (collectively, "SugarLeaf"), a registered North Carolina-based commercial hemp company providing extraction services and formulated products.

On February 15, 2021, Neptune announced net loss of CA$73.8 million for third quarter 2021 due in part to a CA$35.6 million impairment of goodwill and a CA$2.1 million impairment of “property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets related to the acquisition of SugarLeaf in July 2019,” as well as accelerated amortization of CA$13.95 million “also related to the SugarLeaf acquisition.”

On this news, Neptune’s stock price fell $0.86 per share, or 30.71%, to close at $1.94 per share on February 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 17, 2021, before the market opened, Neptune issued a press release announcing the termination of an at-the-market offering conducted by the Company, which would have raised $18.6 million in gross proceeds. Immediately after, Neptune issued a second press release announcing that the Company was conducting a $55 million registered direct offering.

On this news, Neptune’s stock price fell $0.21 per share, or 10.82%, to close at $1.73 per share on February 17, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the cost of Neptune's integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company's capital reserves; (2) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

