/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Hologram Cloud Has Raised a Total of $170 Million in One Year after Being Listed, and Deployed the AR Industry Chain". With the continuous development of virtual reality technology, VR/AR is being applied on a large scale in many industries. China's "14th Five-Year Plan" also includes VR/AR in the seven major industries of the future digital economy. At the same time, the VR/AR track has also attracted an upsurge of capital investment in recent years. Recently, WIMI Hologram Cloud, the first holographic AR stock listed on Nasdaq, has received a new round of financing with a financing amount of up to $83.8 million. Since its listing in April 2020, WIMI has received a total of $170 million in financing. Investors include a number of institutional shareholders such as Sensegain Investment Co., Ltd., Singapore UOB Venture Capital, Yingqu Investment Management Co., Ltd., and Weibo Investment. The current holographic AR industry can be treated as the darling of capital investment, and it is time for venture capital financing.



What is holographic technology?

Holographic display technology, also known as virtual imaging technology, is to present three-dimensional object images in mid-air in the real scene. It uses the interference principle to record the light wave information of the object. When the laser is used to irradiate the object, the object will form a diffuse object beam, and some of the laser will interfere with the newly formed object beam. The film for recording the interference fringes is specially processed to form a hologram. To reproduce the original information, it is necessary to irradiate the obtained hologram with lasers. The strong coherence of the laser causes the original image and conjugate image to appear, that is, the three-dimensional holographic image is obtained by the principle of diffraction. This is recognized as the most ideal technology for realizing 3D displays in the future.

In many people's minds, VA/AR holographic technology is an emerging technology. In the future, it is likely to be integrated into all aspects of our lives, including education, entertainment, shopping, and travel, just like the Internet. At present, 5G has been commercially available on a global scale, which has promoted the digital transformation of the industry.

In the medical industry, holographic AR technology can not only enable doctors to clearly feel the tactile differences between the patient's skin, muscles, and bones through feedback devices during surgery, but also generate accurate 3D models through CT scans and MRIs to achieve the purpose of making surgery more precise.

The development of 5G technology is very rapid, but it still faces many challenges. For example, 5G application scenarios need to be expanded to meet more diverse and complex full-scenario connection requirements. It is also necessary to define newer 5G capabilities, such as uplink and downlink throughput rates, communication with low latency and high speed, and high-precision positioning, to meet the ever-increasing performance requirements. Meanwhile, it requires to continuing to enhance the commercial capabilities of 5G SA, MEC, cloud-native 5G core networks, and 5G business enablement platforms to meet the differentiated needs of industrial applications.

A key factor that promotes the development of holographic AR technology in China is the progress and maturity of the technology itself. The maturity of the technology has led to the reduction of hardware costs, which has led to the application of this technology in more and more industries. In addition, with the expansion of the application range of holographic AR technology, people's awareness, and demand for it are also further promoting the development of this technology. For example, shopping with holographic AR technology is now common on e-commerce platforms.

WIMI has established a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. In terms of revenue, the number of customers, holographic AR content, and the number of holographic AR patents and software copyrights, WIMI ranks first in China's holographic industry. The ultra-high reliability and low-latency communication of 5G communication technology is expected to solve the shortcomings of VR/AR development. We believe that 5G+cloud will open the VR/AR scene and continue to release the vitality of the industry. The continued efforts of major manufacturers are expected to create explosive models and accelerate hardware penetration.

As an emerging market, the global holographic AR market has huge growth potential. It has attracted a large amount of investment since 2016 and has made a huge contribution to the growth of the industry. Several organizations, including R&D laboratories, are investing heavily in technology to develop solutions for businesses and consumer groups. Over the years, the mobile augmented reality market has been widely used in applications such as games, media, and marketing. Its application scope in different industries such as advertising, entertainment, education, and retail continues to expand, and it is expected to drive demand during the forecast period.

China has a large number of Internet users and mobile Internet users. With the introduction of basic tool platforms by system vendors such as Apple and Google, it has become more convenient for developers to create and provide diverse AR content, enabling AR technology to be quickly provided to a large number of users. In addition, the rapid penetration of stores that provide AR experience in Chinese shopping malls allows consumers to enjoy AR experience at a lower cost, which promotes consumer acceptance of AR.

Public information shows that, as a representative enterprise of holographic visual AR in China, WIMI focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

According to reports, WIMI won the bid for the second phase of holographic remote interaction between China Mobile and the media cloud platform. As a professional company for 5G communication holographic applications, WIMI has always been committed to independent R&D and investment in the core areas of 5G, and it fully integrates 5G, AR/VR, holographic communication, and other technologies. Meanwhile, it will continue to strengthen close cooperation with China Mobile and other industry partners, actively promote the application and practice of 5G holographic communication services, and help China's holographic communication applications in the digital transformation of vertical industries.

As the latest generation of mobile communication technology, 5G has been standing in the spotlight in recent years from technological innovation, standard construction, license issuance, and commercialization. Its characteristics such as large bandwidth, high reliability, low latency, and massive connections have gradually become recognized by the public.

WIMI plans to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies, maintain the industry's leading position, and create an ecological business model. At present, the holographic face recognition technology and holographic facial-change technology of WIMI Hologram Cloud are being applied to the existing holographic advertising and entertainment business, and the technology is also being continuously upgraded to achieve breakthroughs in more industry fields. The goal of WIMI is to establish a business ecosystem based on the application of holographic technology.

Whether it is the smart application of 5G real-time 3D reconstruction, or the 5G real-time holographic live broadcast/video call that changes visual interaction, WIMI has been committed to promoting the application of 5G real-time holographic technology in the mobile communication industry. Through the leading and innovative role of 5G real-time holographic technology in the industry, the digital transformation of the three major operators in the "5G+" era will be accelerated, and better quality, reliable and convenient information services will be provided to users.

