CORRECTION: AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2021

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on April 12 by Association of Equipment Manufacturers, please note that an issue was discovered with the tractor and combine report. The 2020 2WD Tractors for January-March 2020 in the 100+ hp range were understated, causing year-over-year comparison to be overstated in that size class. The 2021 2WD Tractors in the 100+ hp range were correctly stated. The corrected release follows:

  March   YTD - March Beginning
Inventory
  2021 2020 %Chg   2021 2020 %Chg Mar 2021
2WD Farm Tractors                
< 40 HP 22,764 11,585 96.5   43,726 26,619 64.3 63,645
40 < 100 HP 6,365 4,019 58.4   14,422 10,625 35.7 24,694
100+ HP 1,861 1,392 33.7   4,407 3,730 18.2 6,794
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 30,990 16,996 82.3   62,555 40,974 52.7 95,133
4WD Farm Tractors 203 198 2.5   600 544 10.3 516
Total Farm Tractors 31,193 17,194 81.4   63,155 41,518 52.1 95,649
Self-Prop Combines 382 358 6.7   926 795 16.5 878
                 

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.


