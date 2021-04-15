ArcelorMittal has published the statutory financial statements of ArcelorMittal parent company for the year ended 31 December 2020.
These financial statements have been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and are available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com in the Corporate Library.
You just read:
ArcelorMittal announces publication of the 2020 statutory financial statements of ArcelorMittal parent company
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.