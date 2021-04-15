5th ANNUAL ALABAMA CRAFT & FOLK FAIR April 30th - May 1, 2021
5th ANNUAL ALABAMA CRAFT & FOLK FAIR

Bring the Entire Family
Bring the Entire Family
The 5th Annual Alabama Folk Fair and Craft Show on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 will be on the picnic grounds of Pleasant Hill Methodist Church in McCalla, Alabama. Filled with vendors, musicians, crafts, grilled food, drawings for May Day Baskets and Mother’s Day Baskets. The Folk Fair is open to the public free of charge from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. Visit us at www.bessemerhallofhistory.org
Started in 2017, to commemorate Alabama’s Bicentennial, the fair has become a favorite of many vendors who bring all sorts of interesting items in quilting, crocheting, Applica, embroidery, weaving, woodworking, hand carvings, whittling, metal work, glassblowing, pottery, artwork, jewelry, and gifts of all kinds. Many vendors will be demonstrating the making of soap, candles, churning butter, and other pioneer methods. Sign up and be a vendor.
Musicians will perform periodically during both days. The Hall of History Museum will serve delicious food such as hot dogs cooked on the grill, pork and chicken sliders provided by Bob Sykes Bar-B-Que, freshly made baked beans, chips, and homemade deserts of chocolate bars, oatmeal cookies, and cakes all carefully packaged at home for this event. All proceeds from the event will go to Bessemer Hall of History Museum in the old Southern Railway Depot in downtown Bessemer.
“This is The Bessemer Hall of History Museum's annual fundraising event, that continues to help us provide no cost museum visiting opportunities for students, organizations and the general public. It’s an opportunity to “relive” the history of the area through photographs, machinery, books and many artifacts along with our “Special” exhibits and events planned throughout the year”, said Bessemer Hall of History Museum President, Don Sharpe.
