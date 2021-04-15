Lane closures on US-31 bascule bridge in Manistee next two weeks for exploratory soil borings

Contact:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Manistee

HIGHWAY: US-31

CLOSEST CITY : Manistee

START DATE: Monday, April 19, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Thursday, April 29, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be making exploratory soil borings beneath the US-31 bascule bridge in Manistee to gather information needed for design of future repairs to the bridge.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a northbound lane closure from 9 a.m. Monday, April 19, through 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22, and a southbound lane closure from 9 a.m. Monday, April 26, through 5 p.m. Thursday, April 29. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained throughout the work.