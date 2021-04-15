Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,081 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,264 in the last 365 days.

Lane closures on US-31 bascule bridge in Manistee next two weeks for exploratory soil borings

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Manistee

HIGHWAY: US-31

CLOSEST CITY: Manistee

START DATE: Monday, April 19, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Thursday, April 29, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be making exploratory soil borings beneath the US-31 bascule bridge in Manistee to gather information needed for design of future repairs to the bridge.  

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a northbound lane closure from 9 a.m. Monday, April 19, through 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22, and a southbound lane closure from 9 a.m. Monday, April 26, through 5 p.m. Thursday, April 29. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained throughout the work.

You just read:

Lane closures on US-31 bascule bridge in Manistee next two weeks for exploratory soil borings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.