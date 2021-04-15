FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, April 15, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ONONDAGA AND OSWEGO COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Onondaga and Oswego counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, April 17, in Fayetteville, and by appointment only on Saturday, April 24, in Oswego.

When: Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Fayetteville Fire Department, 425 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville For more information, contact Captain Slater at (315) 682-2212 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Availability will be limited to eight half-hour time slots. Walk-ins are welcome but may be asked to wait to maintain social distance. To schedule an appointment, call the Manlius Police Department at the number above, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; email the address above; or send a message through Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Manlius-Police-Department-179212188794353/.

When: Saturday, April 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department, 640 County Route 20, Oswego For more information, contact Kyle Boeckmann at (315) 343-2344 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Appointments are required for this event. Call (315) 343-2344 extension 22 to register.

These events are part of a year-long safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on the proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based on a child’s age and size.