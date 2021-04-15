Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MSP Frederick Barrack Arrests More Than 100 People On Drug-Related Charges In First Quarter Of 2021

Maryland State Police News Release

(FREDERICK, MD) – Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack have worked vigorously to ensure the safety of the public and community, which has included working to combat the distribution of illegal drugs in Frederick County.

From Jan. 1 to April 1, 2021, troopers from the Frederick Barrack arrested 111 adults and 1 juvenile during traffic stops and calls for service for various drug-related offenses within Frederick County, Maryland. As a result of those arrests, troopers seized 629 capsules containing suspected heroin and/or crack cocaine. 

In addition, the following suspected illegal drugs were seized because of these arrests over the past three months:  475 grams of heroin, 204 grams of cocaine, 91 grams of PCP, 13 grams of methamphetamine and over 8 kilograms of marijuana. Also, 16 of the arrests were a result of suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol.   

“We are working to improve community safety by conducting thorough roadside investigations and focus on eliminating illegal drugs being transported into our communities,” said Lt. Stephen Johnson, commander of the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack.

The Maryland State Police works closely with its law enforcement partners within the county, including the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick City Police Department, Brunswick Police Department and the Thurmont Police Department, as they provide invaluable assistance through the support of canine and patrol officers to combat crimes such as the distribution of illegal drugs. 

###

CONTACT: Lt. Stephen Johnson, Frederick Barrack Commander –  301-600-4150

