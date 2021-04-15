Maryland State Police Continues To Investigate Discovery Of Body In Prince George’s County

April 15, 2021

(FORESTVILLE, Md.) — Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate the discovery of a body found last month in Prince George’s County.

Shortly after 7:35 a.m. on March 13, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Route 4 at Dowerhouse Road for the discovery of a body. According to a preliminary investigation, an unknown vehicle struck the female victim.

Investigators believe the woman, Sandra Faye Bradford-Bennett, 68, of District Heights, Maryland, was walking near the edge of the road on southbound Route 4 when she was struck. She was declared deceased at the scene.

Evidence at the scene indicates that the striking vehicle may have been a 1996 to 2000 black Mercedes-Benz ML320. According to investigators, the striking vehicle will be missing the passenger side mirror cover and have damage to the front of the passenger side.

There were no witnesses at the scene. The Maryland State Police Crash Team has assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

The case remains under investigation.

