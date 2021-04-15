Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Urges President Biden, Vice President Harris To Designate Mexican Drug Cartels As Foreign Terrorist Organizations

April 15, 2021 | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President and Border Czar Kamala Harris encouraging the federal government to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. The Governor included a background document detailing how these drug cartels clearly meet the three-part test required for the designation.

“As Governor of Texas, I urge you to take immediate action to combat the dangerous and deadly Mexican drug cartels,” reads the Governor’s letter. “These cartels bring terror into our communities. They smuggle narcotics and weapons into the United States to fund their illegal enterprises. They force women and children into human and sex trafficking—enriching themselves on the misery and enslavement of immigrants. They murder innocent people, including women and children. These Mexican drug cartels are foreign terrorist organizations, and it is time for the federal government to designate them as such.”

Read the Governor's Letter.

This is the fourth letter that Governor Abbott has sent to the Biden Administration regarding the humanitarian crisis at the southern border. The questions and concerns addressed in the previous letters have thus far gone unanswered by President Biden and Vice President Harris.

