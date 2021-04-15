Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Neronha expresses concerns over West Warwick medical waste facility license

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha issued the following statement today expressing his Office's concern over deficiencies in the application process for a proposed medical waste facility in West Warwick:

"The regulatory process required in our state to approve facilities that emit pollutants into our environment has to be robust and complete to protect public health and the environment. In matters like these, involving untested technology, strict adherence to the regulatory scheme's substantive requirements, and going beyond the minimum public input required, is absolutely critical.

"I urge the Department of Environmental Management to closely scrutinize this facility's application. There is a lot that is unknown about this new technology. We must be satisfied that it is thoroughly tested for its impact on the environment and on the health and safety of facility employees and the general public before it is approved.

"I have detailed my concerns in a comment letter sent to the Department of Environmental Management and requested that the ongoing approval process be paused until proper analysis and certifications are completed."

