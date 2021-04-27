Gene Bernshtam, a business leader and property developer, recently launched a brand-new business blog site. Read on to learn more.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gene Bernshtam, Property Developer and CEO, Releases Brand-New Business Blog Site

Individuals seeking the latest news in the areas of real estate, the automotive industry, and travel can now take advantage of a brand-new business blog website by leading businessman Gene Bernshtam.

The blog website can be found at www.genebernshtam.com. The purpose of the new site is to provide online users with up-to-date business and economy news all in one place, according to Bernshtam, a successful real estate developer and the chief executive officer of several companies.

For example, through the site, readers can find out how the real estate market is faring amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Bernshtam on the site, COVID-19 continues to threaten every industry, but real estate is expected to rebound from the global crisis. He explains that the market is on an upswing, and as a result, opportunities in the market are increasing. In light of this, investing in property continues to be a prudent and solid move for people today.

The site additionally offers a rundown on how the pandemic has affected the car industry. According to Bernshtam, an avid car collector, the past few months have been challenging for auto sales. However, many automotive dealerships have used this time to transition to selling cars online. As people begin to transition to their new normal during the pandemic, auto sales are expected to continue to pick up in the coming months.

Bernshtam also uses the website to encourage people to keep traveling, even during the pandemic. According to Bernshtam, research shows that going on trips is helpful for people’s health; in fact, men who take a vacation or more each year decrease their chances of passing away from heart issues by 30%.

Overall, Gene Bernshtam said the new blog site offers readers the valuable business insights required to make educated investment and/or career decisions in the weeks, months, and years ahead.