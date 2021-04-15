Sen. Greg Razer Congratulates Appointee to Northwest Board of Regents

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, congratulates Stephen Coppinger who was approved by the Missouri Senate to serve on the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents. Senator Razer sponsored Mr. Coppinger through the Senate’s gubernatorial appointments process.

“Mr. Coppinger is a great candidate, and I’m proud to sponsor him,” Sen. Razer said. “He cares deeply about his alma mater and exemplifies what it means to be ‘Forever Green.’ I know he’ll make his fellow Bearcats proud and make a great addition to the Board of Regents.”

Mr. Coppinger, a graduate of Northwest with a bachelor of science in business management, is the founder and president of Impact Interiors, a full-service contract furniture dealership in Kansas City. During his time at Northwest, Mr. Coppinger played on the university’s football team, which won the Division II Championship his senior year. In 2015, he was inducted into the University’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

For more information, please contact Sen. Razer’s office at 573-751-6607.