Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,085 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,270 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Greg Razer Congratulates Appointee to Northwest Board of Regents

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, congratulates Stephen Coppinger who was approved by the Missouri Senate to serve on the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents. Senator Razer sponsored Mr. Coppinger through the Senate’s gubernatorial appointments process.

“Mr. Coppinger is a great candidate, and I’m proud to sponsor him,” Sen. Razer said. “He cares deeply about his alma mater and exemplifies what it means to be ‘Forever Green.’ I know he’ll make his fellow Bearcats proud and make a great addition to the Board of Regents.”

Mr. Coppinger, a graduate of Northwest with a bachelor of science in business management, is the founder and president of Impact Interiors, a full-service contract furniture dealership in Kansas City. During his time at Northwest, Mr. Coppinger played on the university’s football team, which won the Division II Championship his senior year. In 2015, he was inducted into the University’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

For more information, please contact Sen. Razer’s office at 573-751-6607.

You just read:

Sen. Greg Razer Congratulates Appointee to Northwest Board of Regents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.