Luetkemeyer Legislation Redirecting Prisoner COVID-19 Stimulus Checks to Victims Passes Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, would require offenders in Missouri’s prisons to make restitution to their victims before receiving money from federal COVID-19 stimulus payments. The provision redirecting pandemic-related payments to victims was added to Senate Bill 212, legislation relating to the Department of Corrections which passed the Senate Thursday.

“Murderers, rapists, child sex offenders and other dangerous felons should not profit from relief programs intended to help Americans recover from the pandemic,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “These programs were intended to help people reeling from job loss and economic devastation due to the pandemic. It is unacceptable for criminals to benefit while their victims wait for restitution.”

Legislation recently enacted by Congress includes direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans earning less than $75,000 per year. Senator Luetkemeyer’s proposal is similar to legislation currently being considered in several other states, which seek to block inmates from receiving the money, and direct it to victims instead.

