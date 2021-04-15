Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,085 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,268 in the last 365 days.

Luetkemeyer Legislation Redirecting Prisoner COVID-19 Stimulus Checks to Victims Passes Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, would require offenders in Missouri’s prisons to make restitution to their victims before receiving money from federal COVID-19 stimulus payments. The provision redirecting pandemic-related payments to victims was added to Senate Bill 212, legislation relating to the Department of Corrections which passed the Senate Thursday.

“Murderers, rapists, child sex offenders and other dangerous felons should not profit from relief programs intended to help Americans recover from the pandemic,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “These programs were intended to help people reeling from job loss and economic devastation due to the pandemic. It is unacceptable for criminals to benefit while their victims wait for restitution.”

Legislation recently enacted by Congress includes direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans earning less than $75,000 per year. Senator Luetkemeyer’s proposal is similar to legislation currently being considered in several other states, which seek to block inmates from receiving the money, and direct it to victims instead.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.

 

You just read:

Luetkemeyer Legislation Redirecting Prisoner COVID-19 Stimulus Checks to Victims Passes Senate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.