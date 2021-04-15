Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,085 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,275 in the last 365 days.

Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of April 12

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses her role on the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee, the Missouri Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee and how COVID-19 vaccinations are faring.

 

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Eslinger-Podcast-041421  (4:36)  Q: say thank you.

  1. Senator Eslinger says the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee is about to take the next step on Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget. Eslinger-1-041421  (:23)  Q: more dollars there.
  2. Senator Eslinger adds there are several volunteer first departments in the 33rd Senatorial District. Eslinger-2-041421  (:30)  Q: for those projects.
  3. Senator Eslinger also says she sponsored one of the governor’s appointees. Eslinger-3-041421  (:30)  Q: across the state.
  4. Senator Eslinger says residents throughout the 33rd Senatorial District are getting COVID-19 vaccinations. Eslinger-4-041421  (:29)  Q: say thank you.

You just read:

Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of April 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.