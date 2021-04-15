Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of April 12
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses her role on the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee, the Missouri Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee and how COVID-19 vaccinations are faring.
Eslinger-Podcast-041421 (4:36)
Senator Eslinger says the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee is about to take the next step on Missouri's Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget. Eslinger-1-041421 (:23)
Senator Eslinger adds there are several volunteer first departments in the 33rd Senatorial District. Eslinger-2-041421 (:30)
Senator Eslinger also says she sponsored one of the governor's appointees. Eslinger-3-041421 (:30)
Senator Eslinger says residents throughout the 33rd Senatorial District are getting COVID-19 vaccinations. Eslinger-4-041421 (:29)