Bidding set to close on Tascosa/La Paloma Home with Pool Announces Assiter Auctioneers
Don't miss this chance to bid your price and enjoy this wonderful ready to entertain home this summer.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of a grand 4 bedroom, 4 bath home with an in-ground pool in the Tascosa/La Paloma area of Amarillo, Texas, on Tuesday, April 20 at 2 pm according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“Don't miss this chance to bid your price and enjoy this wonderful ready to entertain home this summer,” said Assiter. “Opportunity awaits the new owner of this property.”
“5 Doral Drive, Amarillo, Texas 79124 is a 2,759± sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2 car garage home,” said Ryan Rickles, auction agent. “With summer just around the corner, a particularly notable feature is the in-ground backyard pool.”
Highlights include an incredible kitchen with island and 3 ovens, large master bedroom with steam shower and two large closets, beautiful hardwood floors and a side patio off the kitchen.
Also of note is an upstairs bonus room/4th bedroom w/bathroom, wet bar, fireplace, and a balcony overlooking the in-ground pool.
For information, call Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding at 5 Doral Drive, Amarillo, TX. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
