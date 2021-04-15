Illinois Governor’s Hometown Awards to Take Place April 20th

The 2021 Governor's Hometown Awards will be available April 20th, at 1 pm CST on YouTube featuring an introduction of the top awardee by Governor JB Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2021 Governor's Hometown Awards (GHTA), presented by Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service will be available to view on YouTube on Tuesday, April 20th, at 1 pm CST. The ceremony will feature an introduction of the top awardee by Governor JB Pritzker and formally recognize those who contributed to projects that improved their community’s quality of life. Sponsorship is provided by local units of government that had strong volunteer support, met a need, and made a definitive impact, thereby generating a positive outcome in the community and by extension, the state.Noelle Ayoka Mota Samuels (referred to as Ayoka), the Executive Director of the Serve Illinois Commission is looking forward to celebrating the tremendous efforts and success of all volunteers.“The Awards are an important event for Serve Illinois and a time to honor the dedication and hard work of all volunteers who gave time and resources to better Illinois. This year has been especially challenging for everyone because of COVID-19, and volunteerism and service has never been so important. We look forward to celebrating those individuals and groups that prioritized helping others in an already challenging time,” she added.Awards will be given in six project categories in four population divisions, for a total of twenty-four awards possible. One outstanding project from each population division will be nominated for the Governor’s Cup known as Cup Finalists, with the Governor’s Cup Winner selected from the four finalists.This year, the four finalists include The Hope Center of Albion, The Barrington Dream Way of Barrington, The Village of Flossmoor, and the Young Leaders in Action of Decatur.Media Inquiries:Jenny ShepherdPaul Gregory Mediam 312.919.4804