St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs, Criminal DLS, Heroin Possession
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401627
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: VSP Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/15/2021 at approximately 0221 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 560 Waits River Road - Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Possession of Heroin, Criminal DLS, Possession of multiple
unknown controlled substances.
ACCUSED: Christopher Kirk
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 15th, 2021 at approximately 0221 hours, Vermont State Police was
advised of a suspicious vehicle parked behind Jiffy Mart located at 560 Waits
River Rd in the Town of Bradford, Vermont. Vermont State Police arrived to the
area and located a blue Ford F150 with the engine revving while parked. The
operator of the vehicle was identified as Christopher Kirk, 46, of Williamstown.
Kirk showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for Driving
Under the Influence of drugs. Suspected heroin was found on Kirk's person
at the time of the arrest along with other unknown controlled substances. Kirk's
privilege to operate a motor vehicle on a public highway in Vermont was
determined to be criminally suspended.
Kirk was processed at the VSP Bradford Outpost. Kirk was later released to a
sober adult with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer
to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: July 14, 2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: VT Superior Court, Orange Circuit, Chelsea
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.