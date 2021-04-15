St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs, Criminal DLS, Heroin Possession

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401627

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: VSP Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/15/2021 at approximately 0221 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 560 Waits River Road - Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Possession of Heroin, Criminal DLS, Possession of multiple

unknown controlled substances.

ACCUSED: Christopher Kirk

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 15th, 2021 at approximately 0221 hours, Vermont State Police was

advised of a suspicious vehicle parked behind Jiffy Mart located at 560 Waits

River Rd in the Town of Bradford, Vermont. Vermont State Police arrived to the

area and located a blue Ford F150 with the engine revving while parked. The

operator of the vehicle was identified as Christopher Kirk, 46, of Williamstown.

Kirk showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for Driving

Under the Influence of drugs. Suspected heroin was found on Kirk's person

at the time of the arrest along with other unknown controlled substances. Kirk's

privilege to operate a motor vehicle on a public highway in Vermont was

determined to be criminally suspended.

Kirk was processed at the VSP Bradford Outpost. Kirk was later released to a

sober adult with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer

to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 14, 2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: VT Superior Court, Orange Circuit, Chelsea

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.