Learn more about the US 2/97 Easy Street two-lane roundabout project in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE – The public is invited to attend a virtual event to learn more about the US 2/97 and Easy Street intersection roundabout project in Wenatchee.

In 2022, the Washington State Department of Transportation will build a multi-lane roundabout at this intersection which is currently controlled by a traffic signal. The new roundabout will improve mobility by reducing traffic backups and allowing a continual flow of traffic. Roundabouts reduce intersection conflict points that lead to head-on and T-bone collisions, and lessen the severity of collisions when they do occur.

Other improvements planned for this project include:

Transit pull-out lanes.

Shorter crosswalks along US 2/97 with rapid flashing beacons.

An additional crossing at the south side of the Easy Street intersection, with a connection to the Apple Capital Loop Trail.

US 2 Easy Street roundabout virtual public event:

When 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 28

Where Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, information is available to view online only via GoToMeeting. Join the meeting on computer, smart phone, or tablet: global.gotomeeting.com/join/689409237 Dial in: 1 (786) 535-3211; access code: 689-409-237

Details A presentation sharing the project benefits, preliminary engineering work, construction traffic control and timeline will be shared at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Questions from the public will be answered during and following the presentation. After the presentation, the design team will remain in the webinar to answer questions from attendees. Those not able to attend the presentations at the top of each hour are welcome to log into the meeting at their convenience to get information about the project.

Free, temporary internet access Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. Local sites include:

Wenatchee Public Library located at 30 S. Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee

East Wenatchee Community Library located at 271 9th Street NE, East Wenatchee

Additional locations for free, temporary internet access can be found using the state's Drive-In WiFi Hotspot locator at www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder

This $5 million project is funded through the 2015 Connecting Washington transportation investment program to improve the state's transportation system and maintain critical infrastructure.

Updates for the project will be shared on the project webpage, WSDOT's travel alerts page, and on Twitter at @WSDOT_East.