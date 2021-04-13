Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns collegiate skeet and sporting clays champions

William Penn and Iowa Central Community College dominated the 2021 Collegiate Skeet and Sporting Clays Championships this past weekend. William Penn took home first place team in Sporting Clays and second place team in skeet, while Iowa Central took first in skeet and second in sporting clays.

Nearly 90 athletes from 12 Iowa colleges and universities braved the cold and rain to participate in the 2021 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Collegiate Championships in Skeet and Sporting Clays held April 10 at the Mahaska County Izaak Walton League near Oskaloosa. Top individual honors in skeet went to Dominick Ver Meer of Dordt College and Molly Shehan of Simpson College, and in sporting clays to Christopher Bershire-Lewis of William Penn, and Grace Eisenbarth from Hawkeye Community College. The final results for both events are below.

Sporting Clays Championship

Men’s Individual Sporting Clays

Christopher Berkshire-Lewis, William Penn University Bryon Baca, William Penn University Kyle Wilkins, Grand View University

Women’s Individual Sporting Clays

Grace Eisenbarth, Hawkeye Community College Rachel Rickert, Coe College Alexis Teribury, Hawkeye Community College

Sporting Clays Teams

William Penn University, 236 points Iowa Central Community College, 228 points Coe College, 224 points

Skeet Championship

Men’s Individual Skeet

Dominick Ver Meer, Dordt University Jake Maakestad, Hawkeye Community College Ethan Herr, Central College

Women's Individual Skeet

Molly Shehan, Simpson College Anna Lopez, Simpson College Grace Eisenbarth, Hawkeye Community College

Skeet Teams

Iowa Central Community College, 284 points William Penn University, 283 points Hawkeye Community College, 280 points

Iowa’s collegiate teams will attend the last competition of the season on April 17 at the Stockdale Gun Club near Ackley, for the Iowa Collegiate Trap Championship.

The Scholastic Clay Target Program is the largest, fastest growing, and most exciting youth clay target program in the US. Student athletes from elementary through high school and college have the opportunity to compete in sports such as trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as Olympic disciplines like bunker trap and international skeet.

The SCTP is a youth development program, first and foremost and we do this through the shooting sports and competitive shooting. The SCTP’s mission is to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be. For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.