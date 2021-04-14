Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,209 in the last 365 days.

MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS SPECIAL MEETINGS THURSDAY, APRIL 15 AND FRIDAY, APRIL 16

CONTACT:  lora.rakowski@maryland.gov 443-401-3921 

MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS SPECIAL MEETINGS THURSDAY, APRIL 15 AND FRIDAY, APRIL 16

BALTIMORE, MD (April 14, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host special meetings on Thursday, April 15, 2021 beginning at 8 a.m., and Friday, April 16, 2021 beginning at 9:15 a.m. The meetings will be conducted virtually. Members of the public will be able to view and hear the roll call and opening remarks in real time via livestream.

After roll call and opening remarks, the meetings will move to executive session to review candidates for the State Superintendent position and then adjourn for the day.

The Thursday, April 15th meeting will begin at 8 a.m. The agenda and livestream are available at: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-04-15.aspx

On Friday, April 16th, the Board will begin the meeting at 9:15 a.m. The agenda and livestream are available at: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-04-16.aspx

For more information regarding the search for the new superintendent, please visit: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/default.aspx

# # #

State Board Meetings April 15 and 16, 2021

You just read:

MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS SPECIAL MEETINGS THURSDAY, APRIL 15 AND FRIDAY, APRIL 16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.