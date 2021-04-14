April 14, 2021

CONTACT: lora.rakowski@maryland.gov 443-401-3921

MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION HOSTS SPECIAL MEETINGS THURSDAY, APRIL 15 AND FRIDAY, APRIL 16

BALTIMORE, MD (April 14, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host special meetings on Thursday, April 15, 2021 beginning at 8 a.m., and Friday, April 16, 2021 beginning at 9:15 a.m. The meetings will be conducted virtually. Members of the public will be able to view and hear the roll call and opening remarks in real time via livestream.

After roll call and opening remarks, the meetings will move to executive session to review candidates for the State Superintendent position and then adjourn for the day.

The Thursday, April 15th meeting will begin at 8 a.m. The agenda and livestream are available at: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-04-15.aspx

On Friday, April 16th, the Board will begin the meeting at 9:15 a.m. The agenda and livestream are available at: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2021/2021-04-16.aspx

For more information regarding the search for the new superintendent, please visit: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/default.aspx

