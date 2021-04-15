Zen-Inspired Luxury Swiss Resort Chalet to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Valimmobilier

Chalet Seven, when translated, means enlightenment and higher being—two qualities that have been painstakingly incorporated into this luxury mountain top retreat. Voted a top ten chalet in the world, Chalet Seven provides 1,750 square meters of accommodation including every possible facility and amenities a discerning family would expect. Special frameless windows allow maximum views and the moisture humidity system removes any effects of altitude. After six years of careful construction, Chalet Seven is available for the first time. At night the chalet dazzles like the night sky with decorative LED lighting and can be seen throughout the resort as the ultimate shining jewel.

We’re thrilled to be able to bring this to market for the first time alongside Concierge Auctions, pairing our local expertise with their global reach.” — Anne-Marie Dubuis, listing agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After six years of careful construction, Chalet Seven will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Anne-Marie Dubuis of Valimmobilier. Currently listed for CHF 27M, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 21–26 May via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“This is an incredible opportunity to own one of the most luxurious chalets in all of Crans-Montana,” stated Dubuis. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring this to market for the first time alongside Concierge Auctions, pairing our local expertise with their global reach.”

Careful to include the five elements of Zen cycles being: water, wood, fire, earth, and metal. After six years of careful construction, Chalet Seven is available for the first time. Take in the 200-year-old silver wood adorning the facades and crystal stone pillars adding strength and security. Special frameless windows allow maximum views and the moisture humidity system removes any effects of altitude. Voted a top ten chalet in the world, Chalet Seven provides 1,750 square meters of accommodation including every possible facility and amenities a discerning family would expect with a design fusing Asian and international styles from renowned London and Swiss Architects. Additional features include: pitched roof overhangs to protect terraces and guests from snow; multiple fireplaces; Onyx bar; morning kitchens with a champagne fridge; outdoor lounges and a fire pit; seven impeccably landscaped gardens featuring ginkgo, white birch, larch, cloud pine, and maple trees—all just two kilometers to Crans-Montana and seven minutes from the gondola, and steps away from five-star restaurants and hotels.

“As a past winning bidder on a property offered by Concierge Auctions, I’m familiar with how their process works and knew that their platform would be the perfect fit for selling my property,” stated Mike Cooper, seller. “One of the things that speaks to me about the way they operate is the option for control—I’m able to put my property on the market and have a definite timeline for the sale. That level of predictability, plus their proven prowess in nearby Swiss markets, makes this a no brainer.”

Chalet Seven is situated in the exclusive hamlet of Plans Mayens above Crans-Montana known as “the High Plateau” renowned for 300 days of sunshine—the highest in Switzerland—and astonishing views of 1,000 mountain peaks, including Mont Blanc and the Matterhorn. At 1,600m in elevation and with more than 140km of wide-open runs to ski or snowboard, Crans-Montana is a winter wonderland. Located on the Plaine Morte Glacier, the area is blessed with year-round snow and boasts one of the skiing's oldest runs. Steeped in golf history, the 18-hole Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Course hosts the European Masters. Play 18-holes and relish sweeping Alpine views only 3km from your front door. From mountain biking to hiking to paragliding, Crans Montana is also a place for summertime outdoor fun. Chalet Seven is less than a 10-minute drive to the town center, with plenty of designer boutiques and Michelin-starred restaurants to enjoy off the slopes. A world class international school in the resort, Le Regent, a partner of the famous Le Rosey for children of all ages.

Chalet Seven is available for showings by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

