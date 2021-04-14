Wildlife Express: Songbirds bring sounds of spring

Chick-a-dee, dee, dee; hooooo-la, hoop, hoop, hoop; flicka, flicka, flicka.

Do these tunes sound familiar? Songbirds are all around us – in our backyards, parks, the wilderness, and spring is a good time to hear some of their greatest hits.

This month’s Wildlife Express takes you on tour with some of Idaho’s most amazing songbirds and more.

Wildlife Express is an Idaho Fish and Game monthly publication about wildlife species and subjects. To read past editions, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/education/wildlife-express.