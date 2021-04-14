HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST April 13, 2021
Department of Health:
https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/
64 New COVID-19 Cases Reported.
DOH reports 64 new cases of coronavirus today.
This report includes cases up until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 11, 2021
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since
2/28/2020
(including new cases)
|O‘ahu
|39
|23,836
|Hawai‘i
|6
|2,589
|Maui
|18
|3,148
|Kaua‘i
|0
|199
|Moloka‘i
|0
|34
|Lānaʻi
|0
|111
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|1
|992
|Total Cases
|64
|30,909+
|Deaths
|0
|471
Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m., April 9, 2021: Hawai‘i-3, Maui-14, O‘ahu-30, Kaua‘i-0
+ As a result of updated information, one case on the island of Hawaiʻi was removed from the counts.
Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates
Department of Public Safety
Inmate Population Clear of COVID, Statewide Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The inmate population at all facilities is currently clear of active COVID-19 cases.
Tests are pending at the Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center (HCCC). No HCCC inmates have reported symptoms but as a precaution, the facility has enacted their pandemic protocol to quarantine the facility and suspend all inmate movement after an HCCC employee reported testing positive yesterday. Facility health care staff and DOH have initiated contact tracing and testing with the assistance of Premier Medical Group. The facility sanitized the spaces where the employee worked. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:
18,580 Passengers Arrive on Monday
Yesterday, a total of 18,580 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 11,897 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 2,122 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.
To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/
